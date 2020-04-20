Balochistan govt extends lockdown until May 5

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown imposed across the province until May 5. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The order was issued by the provincial home department on Tuesday. The decision was taking in view of the increasing number of the locally transmission coronavirus cases in the province.

The department said that the disease may cause “devastating consequences, illness and deaths”.

According to a notification issued by the government, all public gatherings, inter-city and inter-province travel and religious gatherings will remain banned. Strict action will be taken against violators, it added.

Balochistan has reported 465 COVID-19 cases so far. Six people in the province died from the coronavirus.

“It is mandatory to take all pragmatic and possible measures to contain and counter the further spread of coronavirus on war footings,” the notification said.

The notification further said that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 of “The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898”, as an immediate preventive and speedy remedy to ensure public safety, conserve lives and maintain peace and tranquillity in Balochistan.

Following the announcement, parks and public places were ordered to remain close, provincial and inter-provincial transport remained suspended.

