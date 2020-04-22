Balochistan govt decides to implement SOPs for mosques during Ramazan

QUETTA: A meeting presided by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has decided to fully implement Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in all 590 mosques conducting Traveeh prayers during the holy month in order to prevent spread of Coronavirus or COVID19. CM Balochistan has thoroughly reviewed implementation on lockdown and safety arrangements for citizens during Ramdaan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: A meeting presided by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has decided to fully implement Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in all 590 mosques conducting Traveeh prayers during the holy month in order to prevent spread of Coronavirus or COVID19. CM Balochistan has thoroughly reviewed implementation on lockdown and safety arrangements for citizens during Ramazan.

Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan briefed Chief Minister regarding his separate meetings with local traders’ community and religious scholars added the religious scholars have assured to follow 20 points SOP during Friday and Traveeh prayers in Quetta.

“Mosques and prayer leaders violating COVID19 safety precautions would be warned in first phase while business community has been directed to preclude lockdown following rapid virus transmission in Quetta and other cities of Balochistan.” Commissioner Quetta said.

CM Jam Kamal strictly directed Police and district administration to make sure implementation on lockdown and preclude masses of wearing masks and gloves while movement in the city.

“Yet the world has been attempting to innovate Coronavirus vaccine hence safety precautions and social-distancing remained active tool to halt COVID19 spread.” CM Jam Kamal said added masses should understand the sensitivity of circumstance because COVID19 deaths are reality.

Briefing the meeting regarding testing capacity in Balochistan Secretary Health said, in next two days, total texting number would enhance to 800 while Government of Balochistan vowed no compromise on public health.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said, unfortunately we haven’t a sustainable health structure thus we can’t take risk on public health safety, “Provincial Ministers and Members Provincial Assembly should celebrate this with simplicity and modesty in order to set precedent for masses.

