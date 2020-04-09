Balochistan govt constitutes form over Quetta doctors’ torture

QUETTA: Balochistan government has constituted a committee to determine the culprits for torture and arrest of doctors, committee will submit report to DIG police in five days. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to details, a special committee has been formed to probe into the incident of alleged mistreatment and beating of young doctors and paramedics, who were protesting for the demands on April 6, at Zarghoon road, Red Zone.

The committee is consist of Senior Superintendent of Police Operations, Quetta, representative of YDA, representative of Balochistan Constabulary, not below the rank of SP, representative of DC, Quetta not bellow AC.

The committee will hold meetings on daily basis, determine by inquiring into the circumstances, leading to other materials, to ascertain misuse of force and to fix responsibalties.

The committee will submit its report within five days, to DIG Quetta Police.

