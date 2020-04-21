Balochistan govt approves oxygen plant for BMC and Sheikh Zahid Hospitals

QUETTA: Chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday in order to review COVID19 situation in Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has approved installation of oxygen plants for Bolan Medical Hospital and Sheikh Zahdi Hospital also approved upgradation of oxygen plant in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday in order to review COVID19 situation in Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has approved installation of oxygen plants for Bolan Medical Hospital and Sheikh Zahdi Hospital also approved upgradation of oxygen plant in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, DG PDMA Imrna Zarkoon and senior government official were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Balochistan has directed authorities to ensure functionalization of oxygen plants in government hospitals following COVID19 outbreak in Balochistan approving required funds to enhance number of ICU ventilators in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Secretary Health briefed the meeting regarding random testing being carried-out in Quetta added our testing capacity would be doubled after receiving PCR machines and testing kits, “Lab Technicians completed advanced course in Islamabad have been appointed in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital’s Laboratory.” Secretary Health said added all arrangements set for 5000 random tests in provincial capital Quetta.

He further informed the meeting that health department purchases medical gears worth of 200 million rupees released by provincial government during COVID19 emergency.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has corroborated that flaws and weaknesses in provincial health sector surfaced during Coronavirus pandemic, “With more irony, we haven’t any mechanism to identify responsible destroyed health sector.” Jam Kamal said.

“500 million rupees had been releases for oxygen plants’ installation in government hospitals but no one know where the money gone.” Chief Minister said vowed to take action against official looted public money.

Provincial Government has thoroughly discussed food security in Balochistan in order to control stave following COVID19 lockdown.

Secretary Food Dostain Jamaldini told the meeting that distribution of available wheat stock to flour mills would be started from today, while all arrangements set to purchase one million wheat sacks from newly cultivated corps.

Addressing the meeting CM Jam Kamal Khan stressed upon advance arrangements for natural disasters added COVID19’s emergency phase has been passed in Balochistan hence now we need to take timely decision, “The contagious virus was being transmitted on local level which increase concerns for provincial government but we must have to take immediate actions.”

“Win or defeat against Novel Coronavirus in Balochistan would be on head of both political and bureaucratic leadership of province.” Jam Kamal said added being Chief Minister I am questionable before masses.

