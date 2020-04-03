Balochistan govt approves 700 million for ration distribution to daily wagers

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting regarding provincial government’s efforts in curbing COVID19, Food Security, purchasing of equipment for health staff and distribution of ration among daily wagers. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting regarding provincial government’s efforts in curbing COVID19, Food Security, purchasing of equipment for health staff and distribution of ration among daily wagers.

Provincial Ministers Zahoor Buledi, Saleem Khosa, Zia Langove, Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, Civil and Military official have attended the meeting.

The meeting unanimously approved rupees 700 million rupees package for daily wagers and poor families while government has announced to distribute ration among 150,000 families across the province.

Provincial Food Committee has briefed the Chief Minister that data of poor families being gathered through Benazir Income Support Program while the meeting was agreed upon ensure provision of food items among people deserve government’s assistance.

Chief Minister Balochistan directed authorities to constitute district level committees under supervision of Deputy Commissioner and induct public representatives in order to identify poor families effected by lockdown.

The meeting has decided to impart rupees 10.5 million to Divisional Commissioners regarding availability of safety equipment and food items in isolation wards and quarantines being established across Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan lauded the relief program being launched by social organizations in Balochistan added provincial government would ensure assistance with organizations imparting ration and food items among poor families

The meeting has approve to issue no-objection certificates (NOC) to donor agencies and World Food Program for registration regarding social activities in Balochistan.

In order to take benefits from Federal Governments’ Ehsas Program, Balochistan Government has decided to embark registration awareness among people of Balochistan.

Chief Minister thoroughly reviewed affairs regarding purchase of safety kits, equipment, ventilators and testing kits for doctors and health staff in Balochistan also discussed to approach NDMA for provision of safety equipment in Balochistan.

The meeting was informed that provincial government has utilized 70 million rupees from allocated rupees 400 million for purchase of medical and safety equipment in Balochistan following COVID19 pandemic added provincial share of safety equipment provided by China would reach Quetta today.

“In order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, medical equipment and safety kits should be provided to doctors and health staff performing duties in isolation wards and quarantine.” Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan directed the meeting directed finance department to share correct figures of amount released for Novel Coronavirus challenge in Balochistan.

He further ordered to ensure neutrality and appropriate use of funds being release for COVID19 pandemic in Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...