Balochistan government warns of complete lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

Balochistan government warned that it would order a complete lockdown across the province, as coronavirus cases through local transmission continued to surge in Balochistan on Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Balochistan government warned that it would order a complete lockdown across the province, as coronavirus cases through local transmission continued to surge in Balochistan on Thursday.

“Eight hundred and eighty locally transmitted cases have been reported [in the province],” said Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, adding that if the government decides to impose a complete lockdown across the province, then that would result in a curfew.

He said that the government has decided to open the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman for only two days a week, Saturday and Sunday. “Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan will be able allowed to return home on those two days,” Shahwani.

On Monday, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal had warned that the number of locally-transmitted cases in the province were increasing slowly but that lockdown restrictions could only be eased if people cooperated with the government.

While speaking to the media in Quetta, CM Kamal had noted that the government could only know about the number of cases in the province through testing. A mechanism to carry out testing to check the local transmission has been developed, he had said.

It was through random testing that the Balochistan health department learned that the locally transmitted cases had increased, he had furthe revealed, adding that 35 new cases via local transmission were reported in Quetta on Monday.

“Our testing capacity is improving so we’re conducting more tests,” Kamal had added, stating that a lot needed to be done to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...