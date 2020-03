The Balochistan government announced on Tuesday that it has formed a food security committee on district level for the distribution of food to the poor and needy people amid the coronavirus lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan on Tuesday constituted district-level Food Security Committees in order collect available data of food items in all districts.

The district food committees led by Deputy Commissioners would in-list poor masses and daily wagers in order to ensure them provision of Government’s food relief package.

Deputy Director Agriculture, Deputy Director Livestock and Deputy Director manpower included as members of District Food Committees.

