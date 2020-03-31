Balochistan govt set up coronavirus relief fund

QUETTA The Balochistan government announced on Monday the formation of a subcommittee to manage the national and international funds it is receiving to fight the coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Balochistan Government has set up coronavirus Relief Fund, while appealing to the business community to contribute for the fight against coronavirus.

According to a statement issued, government of Balochistan has setup an account in the National Bank of Pakistan, Civil Secretariat Branch, to collect funds for the coronavirus relief work.

As per details, Non IBAN no. of the bank account is 3165265822 and IABN No. PK 71 NBPA 0173003165265822.

The government has appealed to the social workers, business community, financially established people to donate, to support in the fight against deadly coronavirus.

