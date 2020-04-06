Balochistan extends lockdown till April 21

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown till April 21 amid fear of spread of coroavirus which could lead to “devastating consequences”, said the official notification on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended the lockdown till April 21 amid fear of spread of coroavirus which could lead to “devastating consequences”, said the official notification on Monday.

The home department cautioned in the communiqué that the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases could lead to more “deaths and illness”.

So far, the province has reported over 200 cases with the number of locally transmitted cases crossing the 50 mark.

“Public is requested to follow the guidelines issued by the government and ensure that they don’t leave home unless necessary,” the notification said.

According to a notification, the lockdown is being extended due to a rise in the number of cases in the province and locally transmitted which is alarming and highly dangerous for the health of the people.

“It is mandatory to take all pragmatic and possible measures to contain and counter the further spread of coronavirus on war footings,” the notification said.

The notification further said that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 of “The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898”, as an immediate preventive and speedy remedy to ensure public safety, conserve lives and maintain peace and tranquillity in Balochistan.

Following the announcement, parks and public places were ordered to remain close, provincial and inter-provincial transport remained suspended.

