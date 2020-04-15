Balochistan extends lockdown despite trader’s pressure

QUETTA: Spokesman Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that the government is taking steps in regard to control the spread of corona virus, government of Balochistan has also extended lockdown till April 30 but associations of traders are putting pressure to end the lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Spokesman Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that the government is taking steps in regard to control the spread of corona virus, government of Balochistan has also extended lockdown till April 30 but associations of traders are putting pressure to end the lockdown.

“Provincial government has given concessions in various sectors while allowing shops related to construction material, companies and other things connected with construction, construction work can be done while considering social distance,” Liaquat Shahwani said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Liaquat Shahwani said that restaurants under SOPs are allowed to be open, with only take away operations, the penalties for not taking care of SOPs will ensured, the shops of bird’s feed have also been allowed to remain open.

Liaquat Shahwani said that some employees of the government including Additional Secretary has tested positive. During the lockdown, the supply of rations to the poor is being ensured by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.

Government’s spokesman Liaquat Shahwani has said that local transmission is spreading rapidly and “we have entered into a critical situation with regard to corona, in Balochistan cases of coronavirus has reached to 281,” he said.

He further told that the supply of kits by the federation continues. The VTM has been demanded, random testing in Provincial capital Quetta since last day has been started, as tests are being conducted in different areas, while laboratories are being set up as emergency in 4 divisions of the province.

On the other hand, the administration has relaxed lockdown caused by the corona virus and allowed to open certain shops, including restaurants. Negotiations between the district administration and the business community were successful, as in Quetta some businesses are allowed to resume with conditions,” Shahwani said.

As per the instruction, the city’s restaurants will also remain open, but there will be no permission to sit and eat.

According to DC Quetta, crush plants including cement, steal will be opened, dry fruit shops will remain closed, but dates shops will be allowed to be open.

Birds and animals feed shops will also be opened, according to DC Quetta, as he added that shopkeepers will be obliged to keep masks, sanitisers and hand wash basins for customers, in case of violations, shops will be sealed and penalties will be imposed.

