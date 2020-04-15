Balochistan’ coronavirus death tally rises to 3 as total infected cross 280

QUETTA: Balochistan records spike in number of Covid-19 cases, with 40 new cases of coronavirus in single day, taking tally to 280, Health department of Balochistan confirmed three deaths with coronavirus in province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Balochistan records spike in number of Covid-19 cases, with 40 new cases of coronavirus in single day, taking tally to 280, Health department of Balochistan confirmed three deaths with coronavirus in province.

9 members of a family in Jaffarabad tested positive for coronavirus, 2 members of Tableeghi Jamaat tested positive as well.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 280, with addition of 40 new confirmed case yesterday.

3 more coronavirus patient have recovered in province, as 140 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus, which is 50% of the total cases.

Out of 280 cases, 134 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, which includes 106 from Quetta, 11 Chagai, 9 Jaffarabad, 6 Loralai 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai,

As per the latest figures, out of 4370 suspects, tests of 4299 people have been conducted, as 280 suspects have been tested positive for Covid-19. While, 4019 have tested negative.

There are 137 active cases in province, at present, with three reported deaths, as per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate. Health department still awaits results of 70 cases as well.

In Jaffarabad, Dera Allah Yar area, 9 members of a family tested positive for coronavirus. As per details, person returned from Islamabad to Dera Allah Yar (Jaffarabad), further traveled to Quetta and then Karachi, where he tested positive for COVIDー19. Three other family members tested positive in Karachi. District administration put 11 other family members in home quarantine, collected samples. 9 out of 11 family members also tested positive, taking total number of cases in single family to 13. Family refuses to be shifted in Quarantine centre.

In Quetta different areas, number of cases reported from locally transmission, including 10 from Survey 144 and 8 from Masoom Shah Street Quetta.

In Balochistan 411 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 245 in Taftan, 106 in Dalbandin, 7 in Zhob, 25 in Harnai, 20 in Khuzdar, 3 in Gwadar and 5 in PCSIR.

