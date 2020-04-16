Balochistan coronavirus cases top 300, death toll reaches 5

QUETTA: Coronavirus cases see another spike, as 23 new cases of coronavirus reported in single day, taking tally to 303, Health department of Balochistan confirmed five deaths with coronavirus in province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total numbers of cases have reached to 303, with addition of 23 new confirmed cases yesterday.

2 more coronavirus patient has recovered in province, as 142 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus.

Out of 303 cases, 162 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, which includes 129 from Quetta, 11 Chagai, 9 Jaffarabad, 6 Loralai, 2 Kharan, 2 Mastung, 1 Khuzdar, 1 Pishin and 1 Harnai,

As per the latest figures, out of 4490 suspects, tests of 4427 people have been conducted, as 303 suspects have been tested positive for Covid-19, while, 4124 have tested negative.

There are 156 active cases in province, at present, with three reported deaths, as per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate. Health department still awaits results of 75 cases as well.

In Quetta different areas, numbers of cases reported from locally transmission have reached to 129. While, 5 people have died so far due coronavirus in province, as two new deaths reported from Quetta and Pishin yesterday.

In Balochistan 541 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 262 in Taftan, 158 in Dalbandin, 56 in Pishin, 13 in Zhob, 25 in Harnai, 13 in Khuzdar, 13 in PCSIR.

