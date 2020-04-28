Balochistan confirms 62 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 915

QUETTA: Coronavirus cases in Balochistan continue to grow, as 62 new cases reported in single day from province, taking total cases to 915. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan confirmed 764 are locally transmitted cases in province, are from Quetta, including 14 deaths in province,

Random testing in Quetta continues, as RRT teams have collected 511 samples from 4 different areas of city, out of the tests conducted, 33 results came positive, while 170 results were negative.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total numbers of cases have reached to 915, with addition of 62 new confirmed case yesterday. 83% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 725.

Out of 915 cases, 764 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 446 from Quetta, 42 from Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 14 Chagai, 13 Mastung, 7 Killa Abdullah, 2 Sibi, 6 Loralai, 2 Kharan, 3 Ziarat, 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai.

At present, 176 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus,

As per the latest figures, out of 13286 suspects, tests of 8504 people have been conducted, as 915 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 7589 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 725 cases as well.

In Balochistan 981 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 242 in Taftan, 284 in Killa Abdullah, 241 in Pishin, 61 in Zhob, 10 in Gwadar, 28 PCSIR Quetta, 26 in Lasbela, 19 in Khuzdar, 18 in Dalbandin, 21 in Ziarat, 16 in Khuzdar, 15 in Barkhan, 12 in Panjgur, 10 in Gwadar, 8 in Sibi and 2 Kachi.

