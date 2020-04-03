Assistant Director Planning PDMA dies as pistol goes off accidentally

QUETTA : Assistant Director Planning of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) died when his pistol went off accidentally while cleaning it at his residence in Quetta on Thursday, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to police, PDMA s Assistant Director Planning Dr Imran was cleaning his pistol at his home situated in Shahbaz Town in Quetta when it went off accidentally, injuring him critically.

Dr Imran was rushed to the hospital but he died before reaching the hospital. Police also informed that the dead body was shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for autopsy.

