Army won’t take internal security allowance due to situation caused by virus: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI: – Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Ganeral Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed to implement steps taken to contain coronavirus with the help of civil institutions.

Addressing a press conference, the DG told that a conference was held under the supervision of army chief to discuss the situation caused by the deadly virus. The COAS has instructed to carry on the training of Pakistan Army officers and use all the resources to fight the epidemic, he stated.

Director general of military media wing told that Pakistan Army has decided not to take Internal Security Allowance in the wake of worsening situation due to coroanvirus.

He also expressed his concerns that the spread of virus may speed up in coming 15 days. We have to take extreme care to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic, he appealed.

“A smart lockdown and testing, tracing and quarantining will drive our efforts against Covid-19. We will have a targeted lockdown only for virus hotspots and clusters,” he went on to say.

Major General Babar Iftikhar told that Indian forces have violated the ceasefire for 850 times so far with heavy weapons, targeting the civilians. Indian leadership, with the help of its media, had tried to malign Pakistan with false propaganda , he added.

ISPR DG said that India is promoting the ideology of Hindutva and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by breaking the international laws

