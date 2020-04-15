Appreciation for the unsung heroes during this COVID19, LOCAL ADMINISTRATION!

Yes, you read that right. I would like to eulogize all the efforts made by local administrations for assisting people in best possible manner, working day and night. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Yes, you read that right. I would like to eulogize all the efforts made by local administrations for assisting people in best possible manner, working day and night.

We all are appreciating medical and paramedical staff which undeniably we all should nevertheless we shall not forget our administration representative in this regard. Shout-out to all the commissioners in general and of quettain particular for showing their leadership skills in this desperate time.

From doing his part in establishing and maintain proper check and balance to creating awareness through his video messages, from random visits to quarantines centers without caring much about getting affected from the deadly virus to setting upteam of volunteers from doing ration drives in a respectable mannersto distribution of money lump sum of 12,000 maintaining safe distance along with sitting arrangements and water for drinking, from initiating helpline numbers to making corona rapid reaction teams, from doing enormous meetings with every concerned department to resolving YDAs strike sitting with them on road negotiating with them, from acknowledging efforts of every individual to answering every criticism (based on myths) with facts and figure and what not? – none other than deputy commissioner Quetta along with his team is acing the situation with systematic

More power to everyone who is doing their duty rightfully and doing more than what theyactually should. YOU ALL ARE REAL HEROES, KEEP SHINING.

Kainat saif

Via Email

Like this: Like Loading...