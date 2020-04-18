Another 41 people test positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan continues to record spike in coronavirus cases, as 41 new cases of coronavirus reported in single day, taking tally to 376, Health department of Balochistan confirmed 207 locally transmitted caaes in province, while 144 have recovered. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 376, with addition of 41 new confirmed case yesterday.

Out of 376 cases, 207 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, which includes 179 from Quetta, 11 Chagai, 10 Jaffarabad, 10 Mastung, Pishin 7, 2 Kharan, 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai.

At present, 144 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus, after two positive patients in home quarantine tested negative after recovering.

As per the latest figures, out of 5485 suspects, tests of 5085 people have been conducted, as 376 suspects have been tested positive for Covid-19. While, 4709 have tested negative.

There are 227 active cases in province, at present, with five reported deaths, as per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate. Health department still awaits results of 415 cases as well.

22 more suspects screened in CM secretariat, as rapid response team collected samples of 18 people. 56 contacts of 2 positive patients in Pishin placed in Quarantine centre.

In Quetta different areas, number of cases reported from locally transmission have reached to 179.

In Balochistan 357 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 245 in Taftan, 61 in Pishin, 13 in Zhob, 25 in Harnai, 9 in Khuzdar, 4 in PCSIR.

