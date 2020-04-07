Afghanistan opens border crossings to allow stranded Pakistani go home

QUETTA: Returning of Afghan nationals resumed on Tuesday after Afghan authorities opened border with Pakistan, which they had closed demanding also returning of Pakistanis struck up in Afghan side due to lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Returning of Afghan nationals resumed on Tuesday after Afghan authorities opened border with Pakistan, which they had closed demanding also returning of Pakistanis struck up in Afghan side due to lockdown.

Due to closing border by Afghan side the returning of Afghan nationals had suspended on Monday.

However, Afghan officials informed Pakistani border officials that they are ready to opened border for one-side repatriation of Afghan nationals.

Pakistan had opened border with Afghanistan on the special request of Kabul rulers to allow thousands of Afghan national to cross into their country on Monday. The Pak-Afghan border opened at around 9 AM in Chaman where thousands of Afghans including women and children gathered for returning to Afghanistan.

The Pakistani border authorities opened the gate of the premises near the border and Afghan nationals started crossing border after completing immigration process. FIA and security officials said that only those Afghans were allowed to enter in Afghanistan who had passport visa and Afghan National Identify cards.

Around 6000 Afghan nationals went back to Afghanistan on Tuesday till 5 pm when border closed. “The process of checking documents at Afghan side was slow due to which several thousand Afghan nationals gathered at the border could not returned till official time of the border closing,” official sources said..

They said that in two days around 11000 Afghans returned to their homeland while six to seven thousands more Afghans have to go back till April 9. He said that over large numbers of Pakistani, including around 1000 Pakistani containers drivers who went to Afghanistan with transit trade goods were waiting to re tune Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...