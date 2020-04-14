ADC Quetta tests positive as tally touches 240

QUETTA: seven new coronavirus cases emerge in Balochsitan, as total number of cases reached to 240, including 92 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saqib Kakar, test positive for Covid-19, first high rank officer to be infected by the virus. A doctor in Quetta has also tested positive taking the tally to 15, with four healthcare workers being infected as well.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total numbers of cases have reached to 233, with addition of 3 new confirmed cases yesterday.

13 more coronavirus patient have recovered in province, as 137 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus, which is more than 54% of the total cases. Out of 147 positive cases in SKBZ now only 16 still admitted as remaining have recovered.

Out of initial 228, 140 cases of coronavirus are imported, 85 are locally transmitted and 7 has national level (Lahore, Karachi, Raiwand) travel history.

So far, 92 people in Balochistan have been infected through locally transmitted virus, which includes 73 from Quetta, 11 Chagai, 6 Loralai 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai,

As per the latest figures, out of 4298 suspects, tests of 4100 people have been conducted, as 240 suspects have been tested positive for Covid-19. While, 3860 have tested negative.

There are 106 active cases in province, at present, with one reported death, as per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate. Health department still awaits results of 80 cases as well.

In Balochistan 307 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 136 in Taftan, 106 in Dalbandin, 18 in Zhob, 24 in Harnai, 20 in Khuzdar, 3 in Gwadar.

