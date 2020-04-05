ABPPSA seeks special financial package for private school

QUETTA: An organization of Private Schools, Al-Balochistan Progressive Private Schools Association (ABPPSA) demanded financial package for the schools and termed the recent situation as “ Economic annihilation” of the sector. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: An organization of Private Schools, Al-Balochistan Progressive Private Schools Association (ABPPSA) demanded financial package for the schools and termed the recent situation as “ Economic annihilation” of the sector.

Following the situation, an emergency meeting of the association was held on Sunday, during which thirty-two district presidents including senior representatives, directors and principals were participated.

The meeting was presided over by central president of the association Muhammad Nawaz Pindrani, in which different aspects including financial and educational losses were disused.

While addressing to the meeting, Nawaz Pindrani said, as like other segments of society, owner and employees of private institutions are also suffering from an inferior time of their lives, the sector [Private Institutions] was paying its signification role from a decade in order to uplift educational environment and provision of quality education among the masses.

In wake of recent situation, sister provinces including federal capital, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have announced the proper policy for the sector, he claimed, ironically what to announce same the government of Balochistan is prevented to form any policy and reluctant to address our issues or ask us any recommendations.

Around 2800 schools are working in the province, while livelihood of more than thirty-two thousand teachers and supporting staff is linked with the schools, he said adding, they are still deprived of salaries and the situation has led them to hand to mouth.

We will not refrain for going to Jails if the situation and attitude of authorities remain the same, he warned, and said in view of crises being faced by private school sector, proper mechanism and relief package for them must be announced by the government.

If the government continues its attitude, we will be compelled to reopen our offices for the official works as well as we will ask monthly fee from parents.

