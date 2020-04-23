No one can better understand the seriousness of an issue than a pertinent professional. And in the case of Covid-19, the medical practitioners—doctors, medical researchers and allied staff have the best understanding of any ailment, its seriousness and potential lethality. It was this familiarity with all the aspects of Covid-19 and the rising numbers of patients that promoted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indus Hospital Karachi, President Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Dr. Azeem-ddin and others to make a passionate appeal to the masses, religious scholars and the trade unions in Karachi and elsewhere in the country, during a press conference, to cooperate with the government and observe a strict self-isolation so that the number of rising cases is stemmed at a lowest possible level in Pakistan. The number of the nationwide cases on April 16 were 6712 and they are 10,513 by the time these lines are written. Unfortunate as it is to the core,a sharp surge within a matter of week has been noticed in the cases which does not bode well for a country with a bitterly compromised healthcare system and a poor social security fabric. It is evident from the growing number of cases that a lose lockdown is essentially inversely proportional to the growing number cases and therefore the countrywide lockdown has to be tightened to preempt a disaster in the making. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The doctors also raised concern over the availability of medical facilities, saying that almost 80 percent of the hospitals are packed and if the situation continues unabated, the patients have to be treated on roads. Dealing with the situation is indeed a challenge for the government as it has to see all the broader aspects of a lockdown and its possible fallout. A lockdown imposed through coercive power of the state can result in a potential clash between the hunger stricken masses and the security forces and even a countrywide anarchic situation, leading to possible overthrow of government. Therefore, the only way to deal with the situation is through patience, calm and effective persuasive channels. It seems that government has failed to convince the religious segments of the urgency of the situation and therefore it has given in to many of their demands. On the other hand, the masses’ lax attitude towards the government instructions also speaks of some flaws in the persuasive efforts of the government which need to be enhanced through use of communication channels as effectively as possible.

