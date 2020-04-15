A little drop of blood ensures safety of humanity

Upon my arrival to the District Headquarter hospital Turbat, I eyed a six-year old patient of thalassemia sitting with his mother in the Blood Bank searching for a donor to donate him blood. He could only ask one thing to the nation, “Mani Hoon kottetag, Mana Hoon ay kaar int (My blood has finished, I need blood).”Sadly, the lockdown was underway due to which his voice could reach to none. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Upon my arrival to the District Headquarter hospital Turbat, I eyed a six-year old patient of thalassemia sitting with his mother in the Blood Bank searching for a donor to donate him blood. He could only ask one thing to the nation, “Mani Hoon kottetag, Mana Hoon ay kaar int (My blood has finished, I need blood).”Sadly, the lockdown was underway due to which his voice could reach to none.

Blood donating is an act of great admire, be it religiously, aesthetically or humanly. Since, a little drop of blood can save a worthy life of a human being. However, very few people get into this act for a many people fear they may get to lose their health thence after.

On the other hand, I feel glad when I see teams in my hometown Turbat working from dawn to dusk to ensure blood is donated to the needy people on time. There are multiple teams functioning in the city for blood donation as Kech Blood Donors Team, Kech Online Blood Donation, Cherag Blood Donation, etc. However, the core function of the teams is to donate blood and save lives.

On my talk with the founder of Kech Blood Donors Team, Irshad Arif, I got to know of various vociferation made by the helpless citizens for blood but unheard. He says when he makes he and part-time visits to the Civil Hospital, witnesses, the silent cries of the people coming from far-flung areas with no strong terms here: they get stuck in the hospital for days getting no blood.

“I started this campaign after having a discussion with Hanif Phullan, working in the Blood Bank of a civil hospital.” Says Mr. Arif, “He informed me that there were a great many helpless people who run for days in search of blood but hardly secure any. Many others stay here for several days in the hope to get blood.”

To a great misfortune, we prefer wasting our blood but never wish to giving it to someone in desperate need. There are people dying everydays due to a lack of blood, but who cares. Even though, we do not have a single blood bank (despite that of Civil hospital with no good facilities of blood storage) in the entire Turbat city which enhances the worrisome of availing blood on time: the current lockdown increases the tension for the patients.

Mr. Irshad Arif further cleared that 51 children of thalassemia have been registered to them (overall there are around 286 patients of thalassemia in Turbat);

5 need blood after every 15 days, whereas 46 other children need blood on monthly basis. “By now, we have successfully donated 127 bloods to different patients. We still have a great many donors in waiting. Sadly, most of the donors belong to the rural areas who are students and are, in the ongoing lockdown, back to their villages, ” tells Mr. Arif with great concern. “As a result, we are somehow facing problems of managing bloods for the registered patients. However, we have set a team to visit the rural areas, but we are more concern if we get the required amount of blood or not.”

Mr. Irshad says he is working on registering his team legally under Social Welfare and District Headquarter. Because of the current outbreak of Crona virus, the need of the time is to facilitating the needy people more.

Mr. Hanif Phullan, co-worker with Mr. Irshad Arif in Kech Blood Donors Team, complains people mostly fear from giving blood. They think they lose a great deal of their blood and receive negative impacts on their health by then. In the contemporary, it provides a lot of benefits to the donors.

” We mostly need 250 cc or 500 cc blood. It is equal to less than 10% blood of the person, “explains Mr. Phullan, “Whether or not this part of blood is donated, it does not impact much to the health of the person.”

Mr. Phullan shows great regret on a poor participation of the females in donating bloods. He elaborates, “It is my fourth month in the Blood Bank, I have only witnessed one female donating blood for whom we went to her home. Mostly females have the fear of injection and are by nature fearful of the consequences, ” Mr. Phullan goes on, “Interestingly, when females participate in this field, they get to overcome their inner fear and can also boost up their quality of health.”

When donating blood gives so much a benefit to us, why do we still fear in dropping it to save a life? The act is appreciated from all angles of life, why do we excuse to serve when we can without any loss? Why not to wipe the tears of a crying mother when all in our hands? Why not to give a hope to a child to live more when everything depends on our decision? Foremost all, why cannot we make a decision out of all?

All in all, it provides a great deal of relief to the soul witnessing some of the youths giving them everything to serving the needy people. On the other side of the picture, it little bit hurts to know many of the other youths are far from getting involved into this very noble act. As youths are deemed the energy house of a nation, the nation expects some positive responses from its young generation. Anyone above 18 with over 50 kilograms and with no any biological disease can donate blood.

Like this: Like Loading...