9 new coronavirus cases take Balochistan tally to 184

QUETTA: Nine new cases emerge in Balochistan, as coronavirus cases reached to 184, with 47 locally transmitted cases.

More than 30 pilgrims, belonging to Gilgit Baltistan have been shifted from Dalbandin, through Pakistan Air Force C-130, who had returned from Iran, were placed in quarantine center of Taftan.

In Balochistan locally transmitted cases are on the rise, as tally of locally transmitted cases has reached to 47. Three employees of the health department of Balochistan have also been tested positive for coronavirus.

Lockdown remained enforced on 12th day across the province, including Quetta. Shopping markets remained shut, while traffic in the Quetta city was low.

Pak-Iran and Pak-Afghan borders are also closed. Pak-Iran border for the 43rd and Pak-Afghan border remained closed for 34th consecutive day.

As per the decision of the federal government, Pak-Afghan border to be reopened on April 6, to April 8, as Afghan citizens stranded in Balochistan and other parts of country, will be allowed to enter in Afghanistan.

The Balochistan High Court reduced the hours worked by the District Judiciary to one and half an hour, holidays on Saturday and Sunday in order to prevent spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

