66 new coronavirus cases reported in a single day in Balochistan

Assistant Commissioner Dasht, also tests positive for coronavirus, isolated in home.

63 new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus reported in single day in Balochistan, taking tally to 571, Health department of Balochistan confirmed 473 locally transmitted cases in province, are from Quetta.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 722, with addition of 66 new confirmed case yesterday.

79% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 535.

Out of 722 cases, 571 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 473 from Quetta, 30 Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 11 Chagai, 13 Mastung, 6 Sibi, 5 Killa Abdullah, 2 Kharan, 2 Ziarat, 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai.

At present, 176 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus,

As per the latest figures, out of 10404 suspects, tests of 7212 people have been conducted, as 722 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 6490 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 995 cases as well.

In Balochistan 962 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 387 in Taftan, 141 in Pishin, 185 in Killa Abdullah, 61 in Zhob, 23 in Gwadar, 42 PCSIR Quetta, 30 in Dalbandin, 25 in Harnai, 21 in Ziarat, 16 in Khuzdar, 15 in Barkhan, 12 in Panjgur, 8 in Sibi and 2 Kech.

