36% patients recovered from coronavirus in Balochistan: Shahwani

QUETTA: Spokesman Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that the provincial government has extended the lockdown till May 5, keeping in view the situation of the spread of the Corona virus, if the public does not cooperate, the relaxation given in the lockdown may be withdrawn, as Balochistan’s Corona virus mortality rate is up to 2%, while the recovery rate is up to 36%.

“The provincial government is taking decisions in consultation with all doctors, businessmen and other stakeholders.

More than Rs. 1.59 billion have been disbursed among deserving people through Ehsas Emergency Program in Balochistan,” Liaquat Shahwani said while addressing Press Conference on Tuesday.

He said that the outbreak of coronavirus in Balochistan is alarming and due to which Lockdown is decided to be extended till May 5, the provincial government has initiated 5000 random tests in Quetta city based on their results the future of lockdown will be decided.

“The decision to ease or lockdown was taken, for the citizens, but can also extend the lockdown, if not people did not respect the guidelines,” he said, adding that the coronavirus has been confirmed in 21 more people on Tuesday,” he said.

Shahwani said that total 495 people have caught coronavirus in the province till now. It has been confirmed that 268 local transmission cases have been reported in Quetta only, if any citizen does not compliance with the laws, will be arrested and put in quarantine center.

“There is no wheat crises in the province presently, arrangements are being made to purchase one million wheat bags, in new season. Laboratories are being established in four divisions, one PCR machine has been delivered another is awaited, more facilities are being provided in the hospitals,” he said.

Liaquat Shahwani said that the provincial government is trying to take its test capability to 3,000 tests. 400 PPE, 400 goggles, 2,000 masks, 2,000 gloves have been distributed in hospitals of Balochistan. 60 quarantine centers in province has the capacity to accommodate more than 6,500 people with support of 1300 pre-fab containers. “Presently in 71 isolation 1600 beds are available,” he added.

“Under Ehsaas Program, more than 1 lac 27 thousand 356 people have been given more than Rs 1 billion 59 crore rupees, while in the first phase one lac 12 thousand households have been provided ration,” he said and added that the coronavirus mortality in Balochistan is about 2% while the recovery rate is up to 36%.

“It is difficult to explain and implement the SOP for the survivors of the victims of corona virus. The public needs to understand the sensitivity.

