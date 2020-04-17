32 new Corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan continues to record rise in coronavirus cass, as 32 new cases of coronavirus reported in single day, taking tally to 335, Health department of Balochistan confirmed five deaths with coronavirus in province, while 142 have recovered. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total numbers of cases have reached to 335, with addition of 32 new confirmed case yesterday.

Out of 335 cases, 187 are locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, which includes 149 from Quetta, 11 Chagai, 9 Jaffarabad, 6 Loralai, 6 Mastung, 2 Kharan, 1 Khuzdar, 2 Pishin and 1 Harnai.

At present, 142 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus.

As per the latest figures, out of 5025 suspects, tests of 4812 people have been conducted, as 335 suspects have been tested positive for Covid-19. While, 4477 have tested negative.

There are 188 active cases in province, at present, with five reported deaths, as per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate. Health department still awaits results of 385 cases as well.

In Quetta different areas, numbers of cases reported from locally transmission have reached to 149.

In Balochistan 500 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 234 in Taftan, 151 in Dalbandin, 56 in Pishin, 13 in Zhob, 25 in Harnai, 13 in Khuzdar, 7 in PCSIR.

