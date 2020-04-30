30 new coronavirus cases reported in Balochistan, tally climbs to 495

QUETTA: 30 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Balochistan, total cases races towards 500, 6 more positive patients of coronavirus have recovered. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

30 new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus reported in single day in Balochistan, taking tally to 495, Health department of Balochistan confirmed 347 locally transmitted caaes in province, while 167 have recovered.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases has reached to 495, with addition of 30 new confirmed cases yesterday.

70% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. 6 positive cases of home quarantine have tested negative and recovered, which takes total number of recovered patients to 167.

Out of 495 cases, 347 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 278 from Quetta,19 Jaffarabad 11 Chagai, 10 Mastung, 9 Pishin, 5 Killa Abdullah, 5 Sibi, 2 Kharan, 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai.

At present, 167 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus,

As per the latest figures, out of 7031 suspects, tests of 5801 people have been conducted, as 495 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 5306 have tested negative.

There are 322 active cases in province, at present, with six reported deaths, as per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate. Health department still awaits results of 375 cases as well.

In Balochistan 575 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 274 in Taftan, 122 in Pishin, 48 PCSIR Quetta, 46 in Zhob, 25 in Harnai, 9 in Khuzdar, and 2 Kachi.

