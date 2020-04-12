295 bikes, 309 vehicles impounded for violation of lockdown

QUETTA: Stepping up its efforts against non custom paid vehicles and fake registration plates Quetta city police made dozen of challans & impounded four vehicles. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Stepping up its efforts against non custom paid vehicles and fake registration plates Quetta city police made dozen of challans & impounded four vehicles.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operation Tariq Elhai Mastoi, said over violation of lockdown challan have been made against around 309 vehicles and 295 motorcycles, while black sheets have been removed from about 258 vehicles.

Besides, efforts had been launched against vehicles roaming without number plates, while during the one day snap checking and red-block around 485 vehicles including 610 motorcycle have been checked by law enforcing agencies.

No leniency should be tolerated against mischievous elements, SSP directed to Station House Officers (SHOs) and said stern action should be carried out against the criminals.

Stressing upon public support in order to maintain law and order, SSP lauded the efforts of LEAs and said we are available on the ground round of clock to serve citizens, but through collective efforts aim of peaceful society could be achieved and in this regard public support much needed.

Like this: Like Loading...