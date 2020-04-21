289 new cases of coronavirus emerge in Sindh: CM Murad

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 289 new cases have been diagnosed and five patients lost their lives. “WE have not requested for financial assistance to the federal government because it was also passing through very difficult phase.” Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While addressing a press Conference here at DC Office Larkana on Tuesday along with Senior Advisor Nisar Khuhro, Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Minister Irrigation Sohail Anwar SIyal, PPP leader Jameel Soomro and other leaders, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 2764 tests were conducted against which 289 new cases were diagnosed as positive. SO far 28249 test have been conducted which resulted in 3053 cases.

“I am sorry to share the news that five more people lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus infection- the death toll stemming from the infection has reached to 66 which is 2.1percent of the total patients,” he disclosed.

Mr Shah said that 30 more patients were cured on Tuesday and they returned to their homes. “In this way the number of the patients who recovered from the virus is 665 which is 22 percent of the total patients,” he said and added the recovery ratio was encouraging while the death ratio was saddening.

Sharing further details of 289 new cases, the chief minister said that they were diagnosed 11 from Larkana, six Badin, one Dadu, 12 Hyderabad, 25 Khairpur, two Shaheed Benazirabad, two Sujawal and one Sukkur. He added that in Karachi 201 new cases were detected, of them 19 in district Central, 13 East, three Korangi, 46 Malir, 87 South and 15 in West.

He said that out of 2322 under treatment patients, 1412 were in home isolation, 597 at Isolation Centers and 313 in different hospitals of the province.

Talking about people of Tabligh Jamaat, the chief minister said that they were 4978 and all of them were tested. The results of 4899 have been disclosed, of them 4179 were negative and 720 diagnosed as positive while the result of 74 suspects was pending.

The five patients who died and they belong to Karachi, including two to District central, one East, one South.

Larkana Tabligh Jamaat position: The Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was told that 1383 pilgrims from Iran, Saudi Arabia and others returned, of them 1257 traced who belonged to Larkana district and others returned to their respective districts of the country.

The meeting was told that 663 tests were conducted, of them 63 were diagnosed as positive and 600 negatives. Out of 63 positive 17 have been kept in Home Isolation, 33 at Tabligh Markaz while five patients were shifted to a hospital in Larkana.

At Tablighi Markaz there 323 people. The tests of 323 were conducted as a result 35 came positive and 288 who were negative returned to their respective homes.

The chief minister was told that 83 people were kept in quarantine of them 79 have been discharged while four positive cases have been shifted toBibi Asifa Dental College Larkana which is a facility of 250 beds.

Murad Ali Shah was told that there were two areas of the city of Larkana, Darri and Nawa Takk where cases of local transmission have been diagnosed.

The chief minister was told that there were 3313 zakat beneficiaries who have been paid Rs6000 per head. “Murad Ali Shah said that this was a three-month advance so that they could meet their booth ends,” he said. It was also disclosed that out of 67509 people 14644 have been financially assisted through BISP (Ahsas program).

The chief minister was told that there was target to distribute 18000 bags, of them 13653 [bags] have been distributed. The deputy commissioner told the chairman PPP that the record of each and every beneficiary has been kept in record.

Earlier, the chief minister drive through the city of Larkana and witnessed the lockdown situation. On the way he stopped a police van in which more than 8 people were on board. He directed them to get down and ensure social distancing.

