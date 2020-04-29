180 COVID-19 patients recover, 62 new cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: 63 new coronavirus cases reported from Balochistan, as total number of cases reached to 978 in province, 180 patients have been recovered till now. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan confirmed 826 are locally transmitted cases in province, as 14 deaths have recorded in province, from Covid-19.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 978, with addition of 63 new confirmed case yesterday. 84% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 784.

The Covid-19 positivity rate is 11%, as 77% of cases are male, the mean age of cases were 35 years.

Out of 978 cases, 826 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 704 from Quetta, 42 from Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 14 Chagai, 13 Mastung, 8 Killa Abdullah, 8 Sibi, 6 Loralai, 2 Kharan, 3 Ziarat, 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai.

At present, 180 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus, as four more recovered yesterday.

As per the latest figures, out of 14187 suspects, tests of 8820 people have been conducted, as 978 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 7842 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 725 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1015 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 242 in Taftan, 284 in Killa Abdullah, 274 in Pishin, 61 in Zhob, 28 PCSIR Quetta, 26 in Lasbela, 19 in Khuzdar, 18 in Dalbandin, 21 in Ziarat, 19 in Khuzdar, 15 in Barkhan, 12 in Panjgur, 12 in Sibi, 2 in Kachi and 1 in Gwadar.

