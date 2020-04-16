16 more patients recover from coronavirus in Sindh, death toll stands at 18

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that during last 24 hours a doctor while helping COVID-19 patient got infected and within nine days lost his life but saved the life of various other positive and suspects. “I salute my doctors who are fighting against COVID-19 at frontline.” Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that during last 24 hours a doctor while helping COVID-19 patient got infected and within nine days lost his life but saved the life of various other positive and suspects. “I salute my doctors who are fighting against COVID-19 at frontline.”

In his video message released from CM House on Tuesday, CM Sindh stated that 10223 tests have been conducted so far, including 634 on Tuesday after noon. He pointed out that by Tuesday after noon 54 new cases of Coronavirus were detected. The tally rises to 986.

The break-up of 986 the cases is: 159 in Hyderabad, two in Jamshoro, pne in Badin, 12 in Tando Mohammad Khan, one in Sujawal, one in Dadu, seven in Shaheed Benazirabad, one in Sanghar, four in Naushehroferoze, 274 in Sukkur, two in Ghotki, 13 in Larkana, one Jacobabad, 159 Karachi East, 66 Karachi West, 110 South, 93 Central, 44 Malir , 36 Korangi. The total number comes to 986.

He said that 253 COVID-19 patients have recovered on Monday and 16 more patients recovered on Tuesday. Thus the number of the patients recovered so far is 269 which is a good news, he said. He added that out of 269 cured patients, 183 are pilgrims and 86 were others.

At present 396 patients are in home isolation and 97 are in isolation centers.

Sharing a sad new the chief minister said that 18 people have lost their lives while fighting against coronavirus infection. On Monday Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro died. He was infected on March 28 when he was helping COVID-19 suspects and patients. Dr Soomro was admitted in hospital on March 31 and on April 6 he lost this life.

The chief minister expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr Qadir Soomro and offered condolence with his family members, colleagues, doctors’ community and said his sacrifice has saved the lives of a large number of patients.

CM Sindh said that the doctors were fighting on frontline against COVID-19, therefore their services and the services of their other para-medical staff were commendable. “I salute the doctors for their selfless service for this cause,” he said the video shows that the chief minister saluted in the doctors.

Talking about his government strategy, the chief minister said that to stop transmission by locating the source of transmission, identifying the source of transmission, controlling the source of transmission, preventing of outbreak, hoping for best and preparing for the possible worst and educating people by creating awareness.

He said that the response of the government was very prompt. The Sindh government has established 12 isolation centers throughout the province with a capacity of 170 beds, district Rapid Response Committees have been already been established, testing services have also been developed at different hospitals.

Murad Ali Shah once again urged the people to observe isolation by staying at home, even at homes people have to maintain social distancing from the children and elderly people particularly from those who were asthmatics and cardiac patients.

