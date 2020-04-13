13 coronavirus patients recover in Balochistan, confirms CM

QUETTA: Thirteen more positive Corona Patients initially now become negative. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani in his twitter message informed that 13 corona virus patients have become recovered from the infectious and Pandemic Corona in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

These 13 patients were under treatment at the quarantine center established at Shaikh Khalifa bin Zaid hospital Quetta. According to the chief minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan also added that all 13 patients were quarantined for fourteen days and after the completion of quarantine period screen tests were again conducted of all patients.

All 13 patients were discharged from the isolation ward of Shaikh Khalifa bin Zaid hospital. Earlier 19 patients have already recovered in Balochistan from Pandemic Corona. On the other hand according to Liaquat Shahwani spokesman of Government of Balochistan number of recovered patients from pandemic corona has reached to 32 and they have also discharged from the isolation wards.

