125 trucks enter Pakistan via Chaman border

QUETTA: Around 125 Pakistan trucks allowed to returned Pakistan on Monday when border crossing point with Afghanistan at Chaman opened while 100 containers of Afghan transit trade also went to Vesh.

QUETTA: Around 125 Pakistan trucks allowed to returned Pakistan on Monday when border crossing point with Afghanistan at Chaman opened while 100 containers of Afghan transit trade also went to Vesh.

Pakistani trucks and drivers were allowed to returned back to the country following a decision taken the other day at a flag meeting of Pakistani and Afghan border security officials. Large number of Pakistani trucks and driver standard in Afghanistan after closing border by Pakistan after outbreak of Coronavirus, which badly affected entire world.

Pakistan had allowed Afghan transit trade containers and trucks opening its border at Chaman and Torkham on the request of the Afghan government. However, Pakistani trucks were not allowed to

cross into Pakistan standard in Afghan area. However, on Sunday in flag meeting held at Chaman border between Pakistan and Afghan border security officials in which decided to allow Pakistani trucks to come back to Pakistan.

On the opening of border at Chaman, 125 Pakistani trucks were allowed to cross into Chaman and 100 afghan transit trade containers and trucks entered into Vesh area of Afghanistan till 5 PM the official time of border closing.

Afghan drivers brought empty trucks up to the Zero point and handed over these vehicles to the Pakistani drivers. Pakistani border authorities said that the drivers who returned to Pakistan have been quarantined in quarantine centre established in Killi Faizo near Pak-Afghan border.

“We have quarantined 31 Pakistani drivers after their screening with thermal-Gun at the Friendship gate by health authorities,” Zakaullah Durrani, a senior official of Chaman administration said, adding that quarantine centre established at the border by PDMA could accommodate around 1000 people. “PDMA has erected over 900 tent village with providing all facilities including attached washroom,” he said, adding that Pakistani drivers were issued cards and after screening shifted in the centre. He said during 14 days quarantine all Pakistani drivers would be provided food and other facilities in the centre.

Official sources said that health authorities in Chaman had requested health department in Quetta to send testing mobile machine for checking Pakistanis who will retuned from Afghanistan. However, health officials in Quetta did not respond.

