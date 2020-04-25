107 shops sealed in Quetta for violating COVID lockdown

QUETTA: A total of 78 people have been detained and 107 shops have been sealed for breaching a lockdown order in Quetta on Saturday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: A total of 78 people have been detained and 107 shops have been sealed for breaching a lockdown order in Quetta on Saturday.

Assistant commissioner Nida Kazmi and police swung into action against violators during the raid, police sealed 107 shops and arrested 78 people for violating lockdown order.

It followed instructions of Assistant Commissioner Quetta Nida Kazmi for strict action against violators of lockdown as ordered for containment of COVID-19 in Quetta.

She warned residents should not infringe section 144 imposed in the city otherwise they would be prosecuted under the law.

After the number of coronvairus cases in Balochistan spike up, a complete lockdown was enforced in the region.

Community gatherings were prohibited, and shopping centers, public transit, and private and government offices were shut down.

So far a total of 722 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...