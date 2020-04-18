0.4m families may be affected if lockdown continues: Shahwani

QUETTA: Spokesperson of Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that more than 1.2 million families have gone below the poverty line in province, due to ongoing lockdown, as four hundred thousands more families will affected if lockdown continued for two more months. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Spokesperson of Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani has said that more than 1.2 million families have gone below the poverty line in province, due to ongoing lockdown, as four hundred thousands more families will affected if lockdown continued for two more months.

“Coronavirus cases rise to 359 in Balochistan, as 214 local transmission, 145 imported cases reported from province,” spokesman Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said in a press conference on Saturday.

“The number of families living below the poverty line in Balochistan has exceeded to 1.2m due to lockdown, coronavirus cases rise rapidly in Balochistan, after 9 more cases, tally have reached to 359,” spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said.

According to Liaquat Shahwani, 4 hundred more families have gone below the poverty line due to the lockdown and if it continued for two more months, four hundred thousands more families will be affected badly.

“The provincial government has decided to test 50,000 people in the province immediately, with 3 more machines getting functional, 1750 additional tests would be done daily,” he added

Shahwani told that out of 88 reports received, of which 8 more cases were reported positive and rest negative. A total of 359 cases have been reported, Liaquat Shahwani said and added that the virus has been detected in 214 locals while 145 people from Iran.

He said that Federal Government has been asked to provide kits, as per the population proportionate and equipment be provided to ensure smooth testing.

“3 more PCR machines are being executed: Liaquat Shahwani Quetta: 1750 new tests to be conducted daily with new machines,” Liaquat Shahwani told.

He added, “The province will have more than 3,000 test facilities, due to recent measures, as we want to accommodate 3,000 people”.

Liaquat Shahwani said that Balochistan faced more issues compare to other provinces, “we will need more resources when the border opens, if there was a shortage of equipment, the risk will increase across the country,” says Liaquat Shahwani.

“Balochistan has more than 80,000 wheat bags, One lac tones of wheat to be procured soon. Wheat transfer banned to ensure wheat smuggling in Afghanistan and other provinces,” says Liaquat Shahwani.

He further said that construction of 960-bed isolation centre is in the final phase. “We have built more than 60 quarantine centre so far with a capacity to accommodate 60,000 people,” Liaquat Shahwani.

