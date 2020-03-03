Zia Langove stresses protection of wildlife

QUETTA: Being an educated society we should accept the reality that wildlife are assets of region thus their protection was our moral responsibility. Provincial Home Minister said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Being an educated society we should accept the reality that wildlife are assets of region thus their protection was our moral responsibility. Provincial Home Minister said.

“Unfortunately today wildlife in jeopardy due to burgeoning population and industrialization as human beings stepping into area home of wildlife.” Zia Langove said in a statement on International Day of Wildlife protection.

“Balochistan being considered as land of wildlife as from Taftan to Hingol numerous wildlife exists in our province but today they are under threats due to our lack of interest and negligence.”

He further said, protection of wildlife is our moral obligation because they keeps maintain environment, “Provincial Government has been taking measures to secure wildlife beautifies the natural environment in Balochistan.” Meer Zia Langove said added there should be complete ban on hunt of wildlife in Balochistan.

He stressed upon Pakistani nation to reiterate that we would secure the wildlife in our country on this International Day of Protection of Wildlife.

Like this: Like Loading...