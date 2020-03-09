Young Doctors refuse to perform duty in border

QUETTA: Young Doctors Association has refused to perform duties in border areas amid Coronavirus outbreak.
YDA Balochistan has called for protest against the government for unfulfilled demands.
According to the Spokesperson of the Young Doctors Association Balochistan Dr. Raheem Khan, despite service of a year, doctors appointed on the contracts are not getting permanent.
“After mobilization in treasury care hospitals, in phase wise, in each wards, a movement will be launched,” Dr. Raheem Khan said.
He further said that deputation of post graduate residents, at the nearest areas of Pak-Iran border, is unacceptable.
“We will carry out mobilization campaign in all the wards of the hospitals, will soon launch a series of protest for the right full demands,” he said.
Published on – March 10, 2020 – 1:18 am
By Our Reporter
