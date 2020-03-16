Young Doctor concerns over lack of facilities at quarantine centre

QUETTA: The doctors performing their duties at hospitals and quarantine centers are worried and apprehensive in treating the suspected patients because of non-availability of basic facilities including corona kits. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The doctors performing their duties at hospitals and quarantine centers are worried and apprehensive in treating the suspected patients because of non-availability of basic facilities including corona kits.

Yang Doctors Association (YDA) President Dr Yasir Khan Achakzai, said considering the gravity of situation, young doctors did not want any agitation with government, but they were simultaneously scared too as, it was a matter of their own safety and health.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Dr Yasir Achakzai, Dr Arslan and others censured preventing measures taken by government, saying despite closure of borders, unfrequented routes have been in used for transportation.

Qualified doctors should be deployed at quarantine centers, and government should fabricate their appointing, Dr Yasir said, adding young doctors are with masses during this critical time, but people should avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals.

Seven infected patients have been admitted into Shaikzad Hospital, while one at Fatima Jinnah, Dr Yasir said adding, more than 1500 doctors including paramedical staff have been performing their duties without masks, while quarantine centers have the same situation.

Durable steps by government were much needed and government should make sure availability of basic needs including N95 masks, caps, gloves, hand sanitizers at health centers.

He said incompetency of government spreading more panic, despite utilization of young doctors, they were forced to stay at home, thus far eight hundred doctors of BMC hospital are deprived of their salaries, but young doctors will never leave alone public at government disposal.

