‘You’ star Mark Blum dies due to coronavirus

Mark Blum, who starred in “You” and “Desperately Seeking Susan” has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus. He was 69.

The actor’s representative confirmed the news to British publication “The Independent”.

Taking to social media, New York theater company Playwrights Horizons said: “With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week.

“Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you,” read the social media post.

Coronavirus has killed thousands of people across the world and infected many others ever since it first erupted in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.