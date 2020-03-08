World must take notice of massacre of Muslims in India: FM Qureshi

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that whole Muslim Ummah is condemning New Delhi riots and stands behind the Muslims of India and feels the grief and pain they are suffering. Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said that the international community should take notice of gross […] Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that whole Muslim Ummah is condemning New Delhi riots and stands behind the Muslims of India and feels the grief and pain they are suffering.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said that the international community should take notice of gross human and religious rights’ violations of minorities and massacre of Muslims in India.

The foreign minister said that the way ordinary Muslims were targeted and their properties ransacked in New Delhi, while the police remained inactive, is a dangerous beginning which if not checked could engulf the whole of India.

He said attacks are also being held against Christians and other minorities in India as well.

Qureshi thanked the Muslims of Bangladesh who openly demonstrated to demand the cancellation of Indian delegation visit to their country in response to massacre of Muslims in New Delhi.

He also expressed gratitude to the Muslims of Afghanistan who held demonstrations in Kabul and Kandahar to denounce the killings of Muslims in India. FM Qureshi also eulogized the role of Iranian leadership and it’s Supreme Leader in expressing solidarity with Indian Muslims.

Regarding the visit of OIC Secretary General s Special Envoy for Kashmir, the foreign minister said all facts were placed before the special envoy regarding situation in Occupied Kashmir, adding that the envoy will present a detailed report to the OIC Secretary General for further course of action.

“People and government of Pakistan fully stand by their Kashmiri brethren who are not alone in their just struggle for right to self-determination,” Qureshi said.

To a question regarding situation in Afghanistan, he said intra Afghan dialogue will lead to talks to chart the course of their future direction.

Qureshi pays tribute to courageous women of occupied Kashmir

Earlier today, the foreign minister paid tribute to the mothers, sisters and daughters of occupied Kashmir in a message on International Women’s Day.

In a statement, the minister said that Kashmiri women have made new history with their patience and courage.

It is to be mentioned here that Kashmir Media Service report shows that thousands of women are among 95,507 Kashmiris, martyred by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel since January 1989 till date.

At least 671 women have been martyred by Indian troops since January 2001 till date.

The report pointed out that the unabated Indian state terrorism rendered 22,912 women widowed.

The report said that thousands of women lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in the occupied territory who were subjected to custodial disappearance by India troops.

As per the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, more than 8,000 Kashmiris went missing in custody during the past 31 years, the report added.

Like this: Like Loading...