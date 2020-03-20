World must lift sanctions on Iran due to coronavirus crisis: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the world community on Friday that it must lift sanctions from coronavirus-battered Iran on a humanitarian basis.

The foreign minister made the statement on his Twitter account, saying that Iran must be freed of sanctions so that it can ‘use its resources to save precious human lives’.

Qureshi noted that the entire world is fighting against an unprecedented pandemic, asking leaders to show compassion at the time of such great difficulty.

On Thursday, Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak crossed 1,200, a health ministry official told state TV.

The total number of people infected from the virus was more than 1,800.