With 2 new cases, coronavirus cases rise to 10 in Balochistan

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Magsi has said that 10 cases of Corona virus has been reported in Balochistan, belonging to Quetta, Sindh, Para Chanar and other areas of country. Corona patients are admitted to different hospitals of Quetta.

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Magsi has said that 10 cases of Corona virus has been reported in Balochistan, belonging to Quetta, Sindh, Para Chanar and other areas of country. Corona patients are admitted to different hospitals of Quetta.

“Presently 2400 people are in Quarantine center of Taftan, while 414 are at the Quetta center. Inquiry has been ordered for providing expired equipment, masks to the staff of Sheikh Zayed Hospital. If anyone is found guilty in this regard, action will be taken,” Nawabzada Tariq Magsi said on Saturday in a press conference at Chief Minister Secretariat. Provincial Minister Mir Arif Jan Mohammad Hassani, Special Assistant to the CM Adil Bazai, Spokesperson of the government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani, Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Health Waheed Mudassar were also present on the occasion.

Minister Nawbzada Magsi said that the number of Corona virus cases in Balochistan have reached to 10, who have been kept in different hospitals of Quetta, four of them are from Quetta, 2 are from Sindh while others are from Para Chanaar and other provinces.

2400 people are in Taftan Quarantine center, while, 414 are in the Quetta’s center. “If we let people go home without testing them, they could easily be the source of spreading virus, which would be extremely hard to control.

“There are currently no Corona virus diagnosis kits worldwide, because no country is exporting these kits. The provincial government is trying to obtain large quantities of kits from the federal government and facilitate the people,” he added.

He said that the people whose tests come out negative will be allowed to go homes. The developed countries are also looking helpless against the Corona virus. “We are taking all the measures at the borders, we are trying to provide better facilities to the people,” he said.

He further added that anyone who was caught entering illegal routes are being quarantined in center of Quetta. “The provincial government is not allowing anyone to enter without the quarantine,” Magsi said.

Other speakers on the occasion said that the once the corona virus has spread, it will be difficult to prevent. “Visitors from Iran are paying more attention now because of the areas they are coming from. The prevalence of corona virus is very high, many fear that the corona virus may be present in many visitors,” they said.

The said that there is no guideline so far that patients can be kept in quarantine for only 14 days. “People are going to be test again after arriving in Quarantine center of Quetta.

“There should be no ambiguity in those who came to the negative test. The government will allow people to go home only after their consolation. The same policy has been adopted in all the provinces,” they said.

“We need to take care of the sanitation. The provincial government organized media awareness campaign in this regard,” Nawabzada Tariq magsi said and added that if anyone has a cold, cough, fever then they stay at home for three to four days. If the self-examination does not improve the medical conditions, then come to the hospital.

He further said that Sheikh Zayed hospital administration has been ordered to inquire into the issue of giving expired mask and equipment to the staff.

