Water commission submits final report to Balochistan government

QUETTA: Water commission constituted by Supreme Court of Pakistan has submitted its final report to Government of Balochistan after finalizing its recommendations regarding the early completion of water supply schemes in Lasbela, Kachi, Kilaabdullah and Sohbatpur. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Water commission constituted by Supreme Court of Pakistan has submitted its final report to Government of Balochistan after finalizing its recommendations regarding the early completion of water supply schemes in Lasbela, Kachi, Kilaabdullah and Sohbatpur.

While addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Chairman Water commission and senior lawyer Amanullah Kanrani Advocate said, as commission completed its responsibilities, now Chief Secretary Balochistan has bound to submit the cited report before honorable court during upcoming hearing to be held on 26th April-2020.

Earlier on 14th December 2018, former Chief Justice SC Saqib Nisar during suo moto notice about unclean water in Bagh town, had formed a commission, who so far submitted two recommendatory reports in court after being reviewing water supply systems in different areas.

Amanullah Kanrani said, following the recommendations, on 26th February 2020, the bench comprising CS Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ejaz-ul-Hassan and Justice Sijjad Ali Shah directed the Government further to submitted final report through Chief Secretary after revisiting and redressing the shortcoming and indifference in concerned.

All the concerned authorities have been directed by government to implement accordingly, this regard preliminary report of schemes will be submitted on 17th March in the court, while permission will be called from government after completing proceedings on 2nd April, and later until 13th April interim report will be presented to the government.

Describing the irregularities while compiling the recommendations, he said water issue in Gawadar could be solved in 8 million rupees while fixing pipe line from Mirani Dam, but unfortunately illegal payments had been made to Tanker Mafia with the help bigwigs, while water is being provided to locals in one and half rupee instead of actual coast twenty five Pisa.

Like this: Like Loading...