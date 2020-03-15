Wasay lashes out provincial govt over coronavirus response

QUETTA: Provincial Chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazal group) Molana Adul Wasay lashes out on government for not taking durable steps in order to restrain wave of deadly novel coronavirus across the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazal group) Molana Adul Wasay lashes out on government for not taking durable steps in order to restrain wave of deadly novel coronavirus across the province.

Demanding for utilization of all out efforts including funds allocated for development projects, the provincial chief urged the government for meaningful measures in order to assure safeguard of public from any disaster.

He said this while talking with media persons here on Sunday, terming the provincial government as “floundered” at any field, Molana Wassay said opposition parties had called off their all activities followed fear of virus, but the speared of virus is possible due to non-availability of facilities at hospitals and laboratories.

While rejecting the shifting of pilgrims to Shaikzaid hospital Quetta or quarantine center Mian Ghundi, he suggested that they all should be restrained at Taftan, instead of shifting them to here, they should be sent to their respective provinces through air services, he added, we will never allow utilization of highways in this regard and government should have to revisit its decision.

Non serious attitude of government is forcing political parties for protest, if the government remained non serious, we will be forced to stage protest.

