Visitor’s entry to Balochistan civil secretariat restricted

QUETTA: Amid fear of corona virus outbreak, entry of visitors has been restricted in civil secretariat of Quetta, as precautionary measure, while a notification has been issued to limit person to person contact

Circular issued for all departments, institutions, commissioners and deputy commissioners on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Jamal Kamal Khan..

“No visitors shall be allowed to enter the premises of prisons all across Balochistan,” according to the notification issued.

Government has also limited the one attendant per patient (for both in-patient and out-patient services) in the hospitals, and other healthcare facilities all across the province.

Government of Balochistan “People should refrain from large gatherings, though we are not scared, but we can easily be the source carrier and spread to rest and our own families,” Chief Minister Balochistan said.

He urged the people, to contribute at every level possible, in a very sensitive and important matter.

“Keep the hands and houses clean,” Jam Kamal asks.

Universities in Balochistan will also be remained closed till March 29, as precautionary measures to protect students from Corona Virus, notification issued.

The decision came after, provisional education department extended the closure of educational institutes to March 31.

Chief Minister Balochistan has directed all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in Balochistan to disinfect all the public sector establishments, to be disinfected through spray.

Meanwhile, 1828 pilgrims allowed to leave for native towns, after completion of quarantine period, as government of Balochistan stays alert amid fear of corona virus outbreak.

The convey of pilgrims was moved from Taftan early in the morning, yesterday, which included 55 buses, in a strict security of Levies and FC. People in the convey belongs to different parts of the country, including 414 from Balochistan.

“All the people belonging to the other provinces, will be handed over to their governments, respectively,” Spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani said.

“The scholars should inform the people about the precautionary measures of the corona virus during Friday prayers,” requests Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

CM added that Balochistan pilgrims, belonging to other provinces will sent to their native towns, while people of province to Quetta, after completion of quarantine period.

“In order to work for a greater cause and in case of acute 3 stage emergency, we think we may need health care doctors and specialists as volunteers, or those who can contribute. We shall be making a mechanism to ask such volunteers for their contribution,” he said.

In addition, Deputy Commissioners are also directed to supervise the establishment of at least, 50 bedded isolation and quarantine rooms, by the District Health Officers and MS to cater the likely outbreak of COVID-19.

