Visa section of Pak Embassy in Afghanistan closes over coronavirus fears

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s embassy in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has decided to close down its visa section amid fears that one of the clerks may have been infected by the coronavirus.

According to sources, Afghanistan does not have the capability to conduct tests of coronavirus infection which is why the embassy employee has been put under quarantine.

Sources also say that visa section of the embassy will be reopened after declaring it cleared . It is to be noted that yesterday, three more cases were reported in Karachi and Quetta taking the total number of cases in the country to 19.

The two men from Karachi and Hyderabad had travelled from Iran to Pakistan via Dubai while the child from Quetta came from Iran with his parents; all patients are now under quarantine.