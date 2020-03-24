Virus testing urged for levies personnel

QUETTA: Provincial Minister of Interior, PDMA Mir Zia Langove visited the office of DG Levies, directed the personnel who had performed their duties at Quetta, Taftan and Qilla Saifullah quarantine centers, to immediately be kept in quarantine and tested. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Minister of Interior, PDMA Mir Zia Langove visited the office of DG Levies, directed the personnel who had performed their duties at Quetta, Taftan and Qilla Saifullah quarantine centers, to immediately be kept in quarantine and tested.

On this occasion, along with Coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Rauf Rind, DG Levies Mujibur Rehman Qambrani were also present on the occasion.

DG Levies informed the provincial minister that Levies has played an important in movement of pilgrims from Taftan to their native areas. Stern security arrangements were made in this regard, as precautionary measures, all personnel deputed on different duties, will be quarantined and would be tested so that other personnel in the province could be protected from this dangerous virus.

Coordinator to Chief Minister Mir Abdul Rauf Rind said that Stern action should be taken against such persons, who are illegally entering the country through human trafficking and endangering human lives.

The interior minister said that in the current situation, performance of Levies is exemplary, in providing security to people while taking them to their provinces, “it is also important to take precautionary measures and Quarantine the levies personnel,” he added.

“It is important to take steps in this regard so that no negligence and mismanagement could be harmful to the public,” he added.

Later, the Home Minister also met the Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar and discussed preventive measures regarding the Corona virus in the province, as they both also discussed the actions in this regard. He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan inspected the control room with Interior Minister and received briefing about the current situation in the province.

In addition, the Minister of Interior, Mir Ziaullah Langove, visited the office of the Secretary Health Waheed Malik, in connection with the action taken against Corona and provided information about the measures, the Minister of Interior visited various areas of Quetta city on this occasion.

He directed the security forces personnel to perform their duties with utmost determination.

