VC Turbat University visits Panjgur Campus

QUETTA: Vice Chancellor University of Turbat Prof Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir visited recently established Sub Campus of University of Turbat at Panjgur where he inspected development works and other arrangements underway for the start of academic activities from mid of this month.

He was accompanied by Dean Faculty of Law and Coordinator Panjgur Campus Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan, Deputy Registrar Ganguzar Baloch and Principal Staff Officer to Vice Chancellor Bilal Ur Rahman. Speaking on the occasion the Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction over the ongoing refurbishment work at the building of Panjgur campus and facilities available in the campus.

Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that after completing the recruitment process of faculty and administrative staff, the classes will start from the mid of this month at Panjgur Campus.

He said that with the establishment of the Panjgur campus, a long felt demand of the people of the area had been fulfilled. VC said opportunities for people to acquire higher education is now available at their doorstep, which will bring about an educational revolution in the region.

“The teaching activities will begin in various BS programs at Panjgur Campus from mid of this month for which all arrangements are in the final stages of completion,” he said.

He assured that every efforts possible will be made to provide excellent educational facilities to the staff and students at Panjgur Campus.

Vice Chancellor said that due to the diligent efforts of the faculties and the university administration, Turbat University has achieved many goals in the short time. Establishing sub campuses at Gwadar and Panjgur, sending more than 50 faculties and research scholars to foreign and country’s best universities for M.Phil./MS and Ph.D., increasing number of teaching departments from four to thirteen, starting M.Phil/MS program in three departments and competition of university permanent building are among the major achievements of the university.

