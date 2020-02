QUETTA: Last date for admission in UoT’s Panjgur campus extended up to March 10. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the press release last date for admission in spring 2020 semester in Panjgur campus of Turbat University has been extended from February 29 to March 10, 2020.

All candidates are hereby informed that now they can submit their admission form by 10th March for seeking admission in Panjgur campus.

The registrar office or Coordinator Panjgur campus can be contacted for more information.

