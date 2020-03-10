UNHCR provides Shortwave Diathermy machines to children hospital Quetta

QUETTA: In order to support government of Balochistan to improve quality health services in public hospitals UNHCR has provided two Shortwave Diathermy machines to Children Hospital Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: In order to support government of Balochistan to improve quality health services in public hospitals UNHCR has provided two Shortwave Diathermy machines to Children Hospital Quetta.

Medical Superintendent CHQ Dr. Sher Ahmad Satakzai received the machines.

Dr. Zahid Head of the Department of Physiotherapy appreciated UNHCR for taking the initiative and said that the machine is used for deep heating and pain relief especially for Orthopedic, Neurologic, Arthritis patients. Many patients were suffering due to the lack of this facility but now they will be able to provide quality treatment.

Like this: Like Loading...